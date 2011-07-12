The Shortlist for July 13

By Jen Odell

It turns out that Mila Kunis' Marine Corps Ball invitation from Sgt. Scott Moore, who's currently stationed in Musa Qala, Afghanistan, started out as a bet with his platoon. "I told everyone I was going to do it, but they didn't think I would go through with it," said Moore, who filmed a YouTube video to get the actress' attention ahead of the Nov. 12 military dance. "I always thought I had a chance, and sometimes that's all you need." Moore was stunned when the "Friends With Benefits" star accepted. "My initial reaction was disbelief," he said. "It's going to be a great experience to meet her, and it's going to make the ball more special for everyone." (Us)