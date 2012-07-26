The Shortlist for July 26

Lindsay Lohan Hits a Mustang With Her Porsche

Ready to feign surprise? Lindsay Lohan was reportedly involved in yet another fender bender yesterday afternoon, hitting a silver Mustang from behind with the black Porsche she totaled last month. "We were sitting at a light and somebody hit us," the lucky lady whose car was ahead of Lindsay's in Los Angeles tells TMZ. She added that a passenger in Lindsay's car apologized and gave her his phone number but said he and Lindz had to be on their way because they were being trailed by the paparazzi. Hey, it's good to have first world problems. (TMZ)