The Shortlist for July 6

By Jen Odell

When it comes to dating, Rihanna needs a little variety -- and a little fun. "Men are like hunters; they like the chase. So you have to keep 'em guessing. Actually, I'm like that too," she says in the August issue of Cosmopolitan UK. "I get bored quickly. So if someone can make me laugh, that's the best ... For me, it's tougher to be vulnerable than to be tough." Asked about the period following Chris Brown's violent 2009 attack, she says that although it was "a very aggressive and defensive time," she's learning to be more open about showing her emotions. Rihanna's Cosmo cover hits newsstands Thursday. (DailyMail)