The Shortlist for July 8

Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler bro it up during Andy Murray's Wimbledon win

No, those remarkably hot guys dressed almost identically in the stands at Wimbledon on Sunday were not special uniformed line judges; they were Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler. And at some point between snapping selfies together and grinning like high school BFFs, they did manage to cheer as Butler's fellow Scot, Andy Murray, beat Novak Djokovic in the finals to become the first British man in 77 years to win the famed tennis championship. Possibly not cheering about the experience was Suki Waterhouse, Cooper's 21-year-old model lady friend, who despite being seated next to Cooper appeared to be mostly left out of her date's dude-tastic bromance ...