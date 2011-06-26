The Shortlist for June 27

By Jen Odell

Still struggling with the recent death of his friend and co-star, Ryan Dunn, Johnny Knoxville wrote an emotional blog post on Saturday, detailing the ways in which Dunn's "pure, open heart," "hair trigger laugh reflex" and "contagious spirit" "touched those who knew him. In typical "Jackass" style, Knoxville also made some cracks about his buddy's hygiene, referencing Dunn's general dislike for bathing and the smile he loved to see shine through Dunn's "filthy beard." "I'm just very sad because I lost my brother and my world got about 134-percent less funny," Knoxville wrote. "I have a lot of emotions swirling, but I want you to know I love you so very much." Dunn was killed June 20 when he crashed his Porsche after leaving a bar in Pennsylvania. (PopEater)