The Shortlist for June 30

By Jen Odell

Wearing nothing but fishnet stockings and a sparkly set of Louis Vuitton jewels, Gwyneth Paltrow poses topless in the jewelry section of Vanity Fair's new issue, which hits newsstands Friday. The 38-year-old mother of two has become infamous for GOOPing about her beloved organic kale juice cleanses and 4:30 a.m. exercise routines. But judging from her latest newsletter, keeping up that skinny-minnie frame doesn't necessarily leave a girl feeling relaxed. In a new post about anxiety, Gwyneth admits that she's "never been very good at handling stress (though a bit of meditation helps)." Then, for those without access to mother's little helper, she offers some tips from Dr. Oz. (Telegraph)