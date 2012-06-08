The Shortlist for June 8

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Team Up on Short Film

What could be more romantic than sharing the joys of a celebrity product endorsement with the man you love? Why, poking fun at the tabloid world's fascination with your love life, of course! Smartwater spokesperson Jennifer Aniston is teaming up with her boyfriend, Justin Theroux, to shoot "a parody of the paparazzi and tabloid interest in Jennifer's life," a source tells Page Six. Theroux will reportedly help write and direct the short film, intended to be used as a viral ad campaign, later this summer. The premise? Jen's never-ending marriage and pregnancy speculation. How … sweet? (Celebitchy)