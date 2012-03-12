The Shortlist for March 12

Just a week after what appeared to be nude photos of Christina Hendricks and Olivia Munn leaked on the 'Net (both actresses denied theirs were the bodies in the photos), "Glee" star Heather Morris is facing a naked photo scandal of her own. Pictures of a woman who appears to be the 25-year-old TV star surfaced over the weekend after what some reports claim was another instance of phone hacking. Other images in the series show Morris in her "Glee" costume from the famed Britney Spears episode of the show. Although Morris has yet to comment on the pictures, she's spoken openly about posing nude as a model prior to landing her gig on "Glee." "I think they're beautiful," she said at the time. "Everybody should do tasteful, beautiful nudes, so when you get older you're gonna be like, 'Oh that's when my body looked so great." (DailyMail)