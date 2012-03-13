The Shortlist for March 13

Police are interested in questioning Russell Brand after a photographer filed a report claiming Brand grabbed the paparazzo's iPhone and threw it through the window of an abandoned building. The scuffle allegedly went down in New Orleans Monday night, when Timothy Jackson spotted Brand on the street and tried to photograph him, according to TMZ. Brand, who's currently in the Big Easy filming Diablo Cody's untitled new project, landed in hot water in 2010 when he lashed out at a pap who tried to take a picture angled up Katy Perry's skirt. (GossipCop)