By Jen Odell

Everybody who's seen "Footloose" knows that the stricter the parents, the more rebellious the daughter. Of course, if you're a minister who, like Katy Perry's mom, speaks in tongues at home and prefers to call deviled eggs by their Christian name of "angeled eggs," you probably missed one of the best Mean Parents Prevent Obstruct Teen Happiness stories of our time. So it's no wonder that Mary Perry Hudson has some issues with the fact that her daughter's favorite past times include girl-on-girl kissing, getting tickles from Elmo and coating her bosom with cupcake frosting. In a new book that will "set the record straight" on how "Katy's success has impacted her ministry in both negative and positive ways," mama Perry slams many of Katy's career choices. The book, which is currently being shopped around for a publishing deal, is not "a Katy Perry tell-all," her rep warns. "It is the story of Mary Perry Hudson." It is also, presumably, the story of how Katy's wild ways have mucked up Mary's ministry. (NYPost)