The Shortlist for March 16

By Jen Odell

It's one thing to fake-kill-off Hugh Hefner, who, at 85, is surrounded by more excitement than most docs would recommend for a guy half age, but Celine Dion? Why risk the health of the entire Las Vegas tourism industry -- not to mention the micro-mini, sparkle-encrusted dresses for ladies of a certain age business -- just to see if people will still buy the tired old celebrity death hoax bit? Despite Thursday's "RIP Celine" Twitter trending topic, all you beautiful love song loving, Caesar's Palace extravaganza ticket-holders may rest assured that Celine and her pipes are very much alive. Vive les Quebecois! (GossipCop)