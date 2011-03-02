The Shortlist for March 2

We're relieved to see that Kim Kardashian was taking notes when reality star-turned-wannabe-pop-singer LuAnn de Lesseps simply donned some hair extensions a few extra gallons of foundation for her "Money Can't Buy You Class" video debut. As Kim plans her own entrance to Auto Tune-land, she's at least trying a little harder to show us a new side of herself. The junk trunked socialite posted this photo on her blog yesterday, which is apparently one of many looks we'll see when the video for her single, "Turn It Up" lands. "Hype Williams came up with this Bo Derek braids look for the music video and I loved it!" she blogged. Kim then gushed about how enamored she was with the four-hour hair-braiding process: "I fell asleep!" Just another rock star sleeping through the style sesh. It's hard out here for a "recording artist." (KimKardashian)

