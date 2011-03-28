The Shortlist for March 29
By Jen Odell
While it's enough for us mortals to ring in a new age with a whack of Facebook wishes and a few candles, that just ain't how somebody who dresses in chicken wire and glitter-soaked papier-mache headpieces rolls on her birthday. In celebration of her 25th year, Lady Gaga woke up to a breakfast of chicken and waffles, partied with pals at a Mexican joint where the mariachi band endured her usual stage-and-mic-takeover antics, performed to a sold out Staples Center and proceeded to hang out with Alice Cooper on Monday. Her backup dancers even presented her with a cake onstage which, we were bummed to learn, was made neither of raw meat nor fake blood. Hey, there's always next year. (DailyMail)
By Jen Odell
While it's enough for us mortals to ring in a new age with a whack of Facebook wishes and a few candles, that just ain't how somebody who dresses in chicken wire and glitter-soaked papier-mache headpieces rolls on her birthday. In celebration of her 25th year, Lady Gaga woke up to a breakfast of chicken and waffles, partied with pals at a Mexican joint where the mariachi band endured her usual stage-and-mic-takeover antics, performed to a sold out Staples Center and proceeded to hang out with Alice Cooper on Monday. Her backup dancers even presented her with a cake onstage which, we were bummed to learn, was made neither of raw meat nor fake blood. Hey, there's always next year. (DailyMail)