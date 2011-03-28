The Shortlist for March 29

By Jen Odell

While it's enough for us mortals to ring in a new age with a whack of Facebook wishes and a few candles, that just ain't how somebody who dresses in chicken wire and glitter-soaked papier-mache headpieces rolls on her birthday. In celebration of her 25th year, Lady Gaga woke up to a breakfast of chicken and waffles, partied with pals at a Mexican joint where the mariachi band endured her usual stage-and-mic-takeover antics, performed to a sold out Staples Center and proceeded to hang out with Alice Cooper on Monday. Her backup dancers even presented her with a cake onstage which, we were bummed to learn, was made neither of raw meat nor fake blood. Hey, there's always next year. (DailyMail)