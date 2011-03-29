The Shortlist for March 30

By Jen Odell

Score one for Team Lohan Lindsay! Although our freckled heroine is still facing felony theft charges, the Betty Ford Center employee who claimed LiLo assaulted her after allegedly getting drunk (while still in rehab) last December will not press charges. "We are not filing any charges in the Lindsay Lohan case due to insufficient evidence," a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney confirmed on Tuesday. A few months back, Dawn Holland told authorities and the press that the actress formerly known as Lohan threw a phone at her, then roughly grabbed another phone out of her clutches when Holland accused Lindsay of being intoxicated. Lindz is still due in court April 22 for a preliminary hearing regarding charges that she stole a necklace from a jewelry store in Venice, Calif. (People)