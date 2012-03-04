The Shortlist for March 5

During the brief period when Jennifer Aniston shacked up with her boyfriend, Justin Theroux, in New York's West Village, the couple was reportedly hounded by paparazzi. At one point, it was even rumored that Justin's motorcycle had been covered in slices of Bologna. So we can hardly fault her for deciding to head back to the Left Coast, where celebs' privacy is protected by the gates on their mansions -- and off-street parking provides a safe harbor for their boyfriends' rides. "We tried New York," Jen tells People, but, "it felt like I was [living] in a fishbowl." A graduate of New York's LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts, Jen adds that things have changed in the Big Apple since she last lived there. "Justin still has an apartment there," she says. "It was a little rough with the paparazzi. It didn't feel like the New York I grew up in and knew." Now that she's back in Los Angeles, however, the "Wanderlust" star says she's enjoying a "10-plus" happiness level and a Zen life. (People)