The Shortlist

The Shortlist for May 10

Pacific Coast News 1 / 10

Photos of a slouching Katie Holmes surfaced this weekend, and the totally normal, female belly that happened to poke out of her tank top immediately sparked rumors that Suri Cruise was going to become a big sister. So, is Katie the latest celeb to join Hollywood's baby boom? Not quite. "She's not pregnant and this photo looks doctored," her rep tells E!. (E!)

PHOTOS: Like Mother, Like Daughter

Up NextRoyal Reality
Pacific Coast News 1 / 10

Photos of a slouching Katie Holmes surfaced this weekend, and the totally normal, female belly that happened to poke out of her tank top immediately sparked rumors that Suri Cruise was going to become a big sister. So, is Katie the latest celeb to join Hollywood's baby boom? Not quite. "She's not pregnant and this photo looks doctored," her rep tells E!. (E!)

PHOTOS: Like Mother, Like Daughter

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries