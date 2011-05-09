The Shortlist for May 10
Photos of a slouching Katie Holmes surfaced this weekend, and the totally normal, female belly that happened to poke out of her tank top immediately sparked rumors that Suri Cruise was going to become a big sister. So, is Katie the latest celeb to join Hollywood's baby boom? Not quite. "She's not pregnant and this photo looks doctored," her rep tells E!. (E!)
