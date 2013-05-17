The Shortlist for May 17

Is Kimye's mini-me going on tour?

Long days of travel, time zone shifts, photo ops and late nights: What more could you want for a infant? With Kanye West's album due around the same time as Kimye's progeny, the rapper is expected to go on tour shortly after Kim gives birth. Reports this week have suggested that Kim is, understandably, less-than-psyched about the prospect of facing the dawn of motherhood with an absentee co-parent. But what if there's a workaround?

Although insiders speaking to the New York Post have deemed a family world tour "impossible," sources tell TMZ that Kim plans to join Kanye on tour -- with the baby. According to the site, she's already looking into cribs and soundproof hotel rooms for the trip. This kid's gonna knock 'em dad during show-n-tell some day ...

