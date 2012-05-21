The Shortlist for May 21

Ever since last February, high school senior Cady Eimer has been campaigning for a special prom date: Justin Bieber. "It's a simple question, and a huge dream of Cady's," the Virginia teen declares on her website, OneLessLonelyProm.com. "Is there any reason to say no?" The Biebs caught wind of Cady's website and Twitter pleas and made her dream come true -- kind of. "I know you wanted me to come to your prom Cady, but I'm actually gonna be at the Billboard Awards," he said in a surprise video that ended u being played for Cady at her prom on Saturday. "I'm gonna have a car waiting for you so you can come to the Billboard Awards tomorrow with me. That's exciting, right?" He added, "I love you … I can't wait for you and sister to be my guests at the Billboard Awards." Cady's stunned reaction, which was also caught on video, was nothing short of adorable. "Thank you so much for an amazing night!," she tweeted after her dream date with Justin at Sunday's award show. "I had the time of my life." (GossipCop)