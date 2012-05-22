The Shortlist for May 22

Bobbi Kristina Brown Investigated for Underage Gambling

The Nevada Gaming Commission and State Gaming Control Board are reportedly investigating claims that 19-year-old Bobbi Kristina Brown played the slot machines at the MGM Resort and Casino ahead of her Billboard Music Awards appearance Sunday night. It is illegal in Las Vegas for anyone under 21 to participate in gambling or even to be on the casino floor. But another casino-goer spotted Brown with her boyfriend, Nick, 22, and filmed the pair trying their luck at the slot machines. The video later surfaced on TMZ, sparking inquiries from the authorities. Brown was in Sin City to accept the Millenium Award on behalf of her late mother, Whitney Houston. (DailyMail)

RELATED: 2012 Billboard Music Awards