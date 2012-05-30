The Shortlist for May 30

Meet Baby Maxwell!

At just 1 month old, Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, has already landed her first magazine cover. The new issue of People features photos of Maxwell with her mom and dad, Simpson's fiance, Eric Johnson, plus an inside look at how Jessica's "life has completely changed," since the baby's arrival on May 1. "From how I sleep to what I think about, Maxwell has definitely taken over everything!," says Jess. "We stare at her all the time. We can't get enough," the new mom adds. Maxwell was born via C-section, and Jessica opens up about how bouncing back from the surgery hasn't been easy. Breast-feeding is "a full-time job" too, she says, but she prefers that to the times when Eric pitches in by nursing their little one with a bottle. "I miss holding her and having that closeness." (People)