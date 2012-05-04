The Shortlist for May 4, 2012

Standing next to her tiny sisters, Kim and Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian does tend to look a bit bigger than anyone else in the family. But that's starting to change, thanks to her recent 20-pound weight loss, which she showed off by flaunting her bikini body on the cover of the new Life & Style. "They are 5-foot and 5-foot-2, so I look massive next to them. Everyone expects me to be 9 feet tall and weigh 200 pounds when they meet me," says an exasperated Khloe, who reportedly shed the pounds by working out with her NBA-playing hubby, Lamar Odom. (DailyMail)