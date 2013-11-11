The Shortlist for Nov. 11

simon cowell smoking room

Simon Cowell wants his own 'smoking room' when his baby arrives

After briefly attempting to give up smoking with the help of e-cigarettes, Simon Cowell was back on the tobacco train after a taping of "The X Factor" last Thursday. According to People, Cowell lit a cigarette in front of reporters after the show, cracking jokes about his vice and his status as a daddy-to-be. "There are a lot of boring things that happen when you have a baby," said the 54-year-old, whose girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, revealed she was pregnant with his child while she was still married to one of Cowell's best friends. "[You have to get rid of] sharp edges, cigarettes, alcohol … then there's [baby-proofing] the toilet. But I'll have a smoking room!"