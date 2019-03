Brad Pitt: 'It's Been a Family Type of Year'

With a wedding to his longtime love Angelina Jolie around the corner and a year's worth of daddy duty behind him, Brad Pitt couldn't be happier. In fact, he tells People in this week's cover story that this is the kind of stuff that makes him a better person, because fatherhood "takes you right off yourself." He explains that with Angelina even busier than usual, he's had more time at home with their six kids. "It's been a family type of year, a down-home type of year. Mama's worked more. And quite frankly, I've really enjoyed it."

Looking ahead, Brad turns 50 next year, and he sees even more family bonding on the horizon. "This is what I think about: 'OK, you're way over the midpoint [of your life]. You don't know how much time you have left,'" he says. "I want to enjoy this year more than ever." (People)