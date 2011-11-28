The Shortlist for Nov. 29

Kim Kardashian thinks she'll "always be a hopeless romantic," but since her marriage to Kris Humphries fell apart, she's redefined what that means. "I believe in love and the dream of having a perfect relationship, but my idea of it has changed," Kim tells her sisters in a group interview for January's Glamour cover. "I think I need to not live in a fairy tale like that. I think I maybe need to just snap out of it and be a little more realistic." When Khloe reassures Kim that she'll fall in love again, Kim explains that she used to want the life her parents had, including lots of children, but maybe she's "not supposed to have kids." "Maybe my fairy tale has a different ending than I dreamed it would," Kim concludes. "But that's OK." (Glamour)

