The Shortlist for Nov. 30

Daniel Craig -- who quietly wed Rachel Weisz in the company of just four people in June -- sits on the opposite end of the celebrity spectrum from a certain trio of brunette sisters whose every move has been documented for their reality TV show. Speaking to British GQ, "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" star would only share, "I'm in love. I'm happy," when asked about his marriage. But he had plenty to say about privacy, or lack thereof, in Hollywood. "You can't buy your privacy back," he stresses in the mag's new cover story. "We've been in your living room. We were at your birth. You filmed it for us and showed us the placenta and now you want some privacy? Look at the Kardashians, they're worth millions. I don't think they were that badly off to begin with but now look at them. You see that and you think, 'What, you mean all I have to do is behave like a f---ing idiot on television and then you'll pay me millions?' I'm not judging it -- well, I am obviously." (Celebitchy)