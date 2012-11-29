The Shortlist for Nov. 30

Kelsey Grammer's Rep Defends Kayte Walsh Against Car Seat Claim

Sheesh. Bring a 4-month-old to a Playboy Mansion party once and everybody's gotta stick their noses in your parenting skills forever. TMZ recently shared video footage of Kelsey Grammer's wife, Kayte Walsh, putting their baby on her lap, rather than in a car seat, when leaving the airport in Los Angeles. It's technically illegal to not put a child under 8 in a safety restraint, like a car seat. But Kelsey's rep, Stan Rosenfield, isn't sweating what TMZ's video seems to show. He claims that Walsh did, in fact, put their daughter in a car seat before leaving the airport -- but that they drove "a few yards" with her in Kayte's arms to dodge the paparazzi. (E!)