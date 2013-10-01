The Shortlist for Oct. 1

justin bieber great wall carried bodyguards

Justin Bieber's bodyguards carried him up the Great Wall of China

That's not a disabled child fulfilling a lifelong dream by approaching the summit of the Great Wall of China. Nor is it an aging Chinese emperor, for whom using his own legs to walk up a steep staircase would be both dangerous to his health and a waste of his authority. Nope, that's Justin Bieber, hoisted aloft on the shoulders of his bodyguards for a ride up to the top of the historic site. Because why walk when you're 19, super rich and can make some dudes carry you?

According to Radar, multiple Twitter and Instagram users shared photos of the spectacle, which apparently followed an outing on which the Biebs skateboarded around town while his bodyguards ran behind him to keep a lookout.

On the plus side, neither a restaurant's mop bucket nor Bill Clinton were involved ...