The Shortlist for Oct. 22

Emma Watson Heading Back to Brown Next Semester

After two false starts in her college education, Emma Watson plans to return to Brown University in January, according to her rep. The 22-year-old "Harry Potter" star initially enrolled at Brown University in Rhode Island in 2010 but yanked herself out of the program to complete the last "Potter" film. The next year, she transferred to Oxford but took another break to shoot "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." Now, she's committed to getting back to school at Brown. (DailyMail)