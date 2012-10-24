The Shortlist for Oct. 24

Bobby Brown Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, Bobby Brown was hit with his second DUI bust of the year. Police tell the San Francisco Chronicle that Brown, 43, was booked at the Van Nuys jail on suspicion of driving under the influence. He has since been released. After Brown was arrested on a DUI charge in March, he ended up in rehab, having pleaded no contest. Reps for Brown have not yet commented on the incident. (SFGate)

