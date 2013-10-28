The Shortlist for Oct. 28

katy perry women pop naked

Katy Perry: Women in pop are showing too much skin

In an interview with Scott Simon on NPR over the weekend, Katy Perry, a longtime advocate of cupcake-topped bras, bemoaned the fact that her pop peers keep taking all their clothes off. She explained that while she doesn't want to be considered a "role model," she does hope her apparent proclivity for covering up has an effect on her fans.

"I do see myself becoming this, whatever, inspiration out of default right now, 'cause it's such a strange world. Like females in pop -- everybody's getting naked. I mean, I've been naked before but I don't feel like I have to always get naked to be noticed," said Katy, who, as we recall, wore nothing but a few wisps of cotton candy on her "Teenage Dream" album cover.

Asked if she was referring to a specific naked pop star, she clarified that she was not.

"I'm not talking about anyone in particular," she assured the interviewer. "I'm talking about all of them. I mean, it's like everybody's so naked. It's like put it away. We know you've got it. I got it too. I've taken it off for -- I've taken it out here and there. And I'm not necessarily judging. I'm just saying sometimes it's nice to play that card but also it's nice to play other cards. And I know I have that sexy card in my deck but I don't always have to use that card."

