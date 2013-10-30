The Shortlist for Oct. 30

Kim Kardashian plans to take Kanye West's last name

… But will she change her first name to East? Sorry, we couldn't resist. And no, the soon-to-be married Kim Kardashian tells E! News that after saying "I do," "it'll be Kim Kardashian West." Not East West, and "not hyphened." We'll let Kim's grammar slide there since she also says she's been a little overwhelmed since the engagement.

"We honestly haven't had a moment to talk about it or even breathe," she admitted, when asked about wedding plans. "So we haven't really talked about it, but whatever he wants." Cool. So leather pants all around.