The Shortlist for Oct. 4

Sofia Vergara talks wedding plans: 'It's going to be big'

At this week's Los Angeles premiere for "Machete Kills," E! News caught up with Sofia Vergara, and talk quickly turned to her upcoming wedding with Nick Loeb. "I don't know why people think it's so interesting to know where I'm getting married," said with a smile, refusing to reveal a location. As for timing, however, the couple still doesn't seem to have set a date. "We've only been engaged one year and I have to plan a very big wedding," she explained. "So it's going to be when I have time to not only to plan the wedding, but then take time off after the wedding because it's going to be big."

