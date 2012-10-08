The Shortlist for Oct. 8

Nick Cannon Dismisses Mariah-Nicki Minaj Feud

Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj may have bad blood on "American Idol," but their contentious relationship is great for ratings -- and Nick Cannon knows it. Asked at an event in Santa Monica over the weekend if he worried for his wife's safety, Nick casually blew the whole thing off. "I wasn't concerned," he told E. "It was drama. With drama, it's theatrics. I'm not worried about that stuff." As for reports that a gun was involved in the performers' altercation, he added, "I don't know. I wasn't there. It made for good news. It sounded good, right? Good job Fox." (E!)