The Shortlist for Sept. 12

Gwyneth Paltrow is not licensed to drive a Vespa in California: Report

Oops. Earlier this week, TMZ published a video showing Gwyneth Paltrow dart out in front of a school bus while driving a Vespa with her 9-year-old daughter on the back. While she was lucky that no one was hurt, she's even luckier she didn't get stopped by police for the move. Turns out Gwyneth, who recently relocated to Los Angeles from London with her family, is not yet licensed to drive in California. "Inside Edition" reportedly asked GOOPy's local DMV about the situation and was told that neither Paltrow nor her husband, Chris Martin (who was trailing behind her with their son, Moses, on his own Vespa that day), have applied for California driver's licenses, which are required for motorists who reside in the state.

