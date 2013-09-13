The Shortlist for Sept. 13

anne hathaway closet brooklyn

Anne Hathaway puts Brooklyn 'closet' on the market for $4.5 million

And when we say "closet," we don't mean that as a metaphor for a typically cramped New York apartment. Nope, Hathaway's neighbors in the snazzy Dumbo section of Brooklyn are to be believed, the actress never used the pad's 2,592 square feet of space for living. Instead, sources tell the New York Post that she kept her clothes there while she and her husband, Adam Shulman, resided in another apartment in the same building. According to Today, Hathaway's dresses and shoes had lovely views of the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, courtesy of 16 giant windows.

"She didn't like the unit," a source told the tab. "It was too big, and she felt she was too visible." Guess it was easier for her jeans and tops to keep a low profile. The apartment is currently on the market for $4.5 million.