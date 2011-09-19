The Shortlist for Sept. 19

Taylor Armstrong reportedly made $125,000 on the sale of a photo showing her bruised face after she says her late husband, Russell beat her. Bought by ET, the image was shown last week in a teaser for the network's upcoming interview with Armstrong, who has been the focus of this season's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since her estranged husband committed suicide in August. Reps for Armstrong have not yet commented on the picture's price tag. (NYPost)