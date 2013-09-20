The Shortlist for Sept. 20

mindy kaling republican bewildering

Mindy Kaling finds report that she's a Republican 'bewildering'

This week, Salon ran an article called "'Republican' Mindy Kaling Brings Gun-Rights Humor to Her Show" in which the writer cites tweets and quotes from people close to the comic that suggested she's politically conservative, if socially liberal. The piece, focused on a bit in "The Mindy Project" in which Kaling's character complains about how long it takes to buy a gun, confused some readers who assumed Kaling was liberal, leading reporter Kate Arthur to tweet, "I didn't know Mindy Kaling is a Republican." Kaling, who was clearly also confused by the Salon item, tweeted back; "I'm not, it is bewildering!" She went on to compare herself and her character to liberal "30 Rock" star Alec Baldwin, and his right-wing show persona. "Yeah, it's like assuming Alec Baldwin has Jack Donaghy's politics or something. It is so weird and funny to me and my staff," she wrote. As Gossip Cop observes, when another reporter chimed in on the conversation to point out that the script's gun joke was, well, a joke, Kaling replied: "I'm glad you saw that too! None of it's true, but I kind don't want to entertain it cuz it's ridiculous."