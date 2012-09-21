The Shortlist for Sept. 21

Paris Hilton Issues Obligatory Mea Culpa to Gay Community

A recording made by a New York cab driver of Paris Hilton mouthing off to a gay friend during Fashion Week about how "Gay guys are the horniest people in the world. … They're disgusting," and "Dude, most of them probably have AIDS," did not, shockingly, win the heiress any friends at GLAAD. Experienced as she is in the art of publicly showing post-offensive-behavior remorse, Paris has apologized to the gay advocacy group. Calling herself a "supporter of the gay community," she states, "I am so sorry and so upset that I caused pain to my gay friends, fans and their families," adding that she wishes she could "take back every word." She explains the situation in which the comments were made, then tries to counter her taped comment about being "so scared if I were gay … you'll like probably die of AIDS." (And no, you did not just step into Marty McFly's DeLorean and catch a lift back to 1985.)

"HIV/AIDS can hurt anyone, gay and straight, men and women," she says in the statement. "Gay people are the strongest and most inspiring people I know. It is so wrong when people bully or put down others for being gay." More apologies and "I feel so bad"-type phrases follow. She signs off with an optimistic, "I love you." (GLAAD)

