The Shortlist for Sept. 22

The Deschanel family just got a little bigger: "Bones" star Emily Deschanel and her husband, David Hornsby, who plays the hilariously creepy Rickety Cricket on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," welcomed a son, Henry Hornsby, on Wednesday. Emily recently dished about her impending mommyhood to Fit Pregnancy, joking that "seeing my belly move is pretty amazing; it's like in the movie 'Alien.'" Her sister, Zooey, meanwhile, is "super excited to be an aunt." (E)