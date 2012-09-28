The Shortlist for Sept. 28

Justin Timberlake Shares Party-Hosting Tips With Bon Appetit

In addition to his well-documented skills as an actor, singer, dancer and doting fiancé, it seems Justin Timberlake is quite proud of his rank among friends as the host with the most. "If you're hosting people, you want them to feel like they're in their own home. I don't like things to be too formal," JT says in the new issue of Bon Appetit.

Sunday barbecues during football season, Prohibition-era parties and funk-and-soul get-downs with plenty of Kool and the Gang on the playlist are just a few of the tricks up Timberlake's sleeve. And a typical menu for his barbecue parties might include pretzel bite sandwiches, flatbread pizzas and fennel salads, courtesy of Los Angeles restaurant Greenleaf. But if he's in his hometown of Memphis, he'll opt for goodies from Gus's Fried Chicken or The Store on the Hill. To wash it all down? Pepinos! "Every time I've been photographed at a Lakers game it's with a Coors Light in my hand," he says with a laugh. "But I'm a big fan of tequila." (BonAppetit)