The Shortlist for Sept. 6

Duchess Kate's family was behind the post-birth move to Bucklebury: Report
In Katie Nicholl's new book, "Kate: The Future Queen," Nicholl reports that the Middleton family agreed to Prince William and Kate's wedding on the "condition when they got married that they [Carole and Michael] would be a part of the grandchildren's lives. " As part of that deal, Nicholl writes that Will and Kate moved to Bucklebury following Prince George's birth, costing the palace a fortune and creating general domestic chaos regarding security needs.
In an excerpt from the book shared with Vanity Fair, a source tells Nicholl, "I'm not sure the queen was entirely in favor of the idea of them all moving to Bucklebury; it was certainly not the norm, but it was what Kate wanted and William supported her and made it happen."
