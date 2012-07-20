Older stars who played teenagers

In Hollywood, often times actors are challenged to portray characters who are a different age -- a few years older or younger. But when called upon to play high school students, sometimes the age difference is pretty drastic! Take "Pretty Little Liars" star Troian Bellisario, for example. The actress took on the role of teen brainiac Spencer Hastings when she was 25, and she's still playing a Rosewood High student today. In honor of Troian's upcoming 30th birthday on Oct. 28, 2015, we're taking a look at the surprisingly older stars who have taken on teenage roles! Click through to see more...

