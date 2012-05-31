Twitterview: Cody Simpson

By Molly McGonigle

At a mere 15, Cody Simpson is poised to be the newest heartthrob on the pop music throne. With good looks and an Australian accent to boot, Cody already has a fleet of loyal female fans he has affectionately labeled "Cody's angels." The Aussie, whose EP, "Preview To Paradise," is dropping June 12 (don't worry, the full length album will be out in October!), took a few minutes to talk with Wonderwall about the new album, appearing on "Punk'd" and so much more.

Click through to see what he has to say, and when you're done reading, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @CodySimpson on Twitter!

@WonderwallMSN: @CodySimpson You ready to start this #Twitterview?!

@CodySimpson: LET'S GO!