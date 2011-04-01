Twitterview: Jennette McCurdy

By Rebecca Silverstein

Get ready, folks -- it's slime time! That's right, the annual Kids' Choice Awards are this Saturday. Nominated for Best TV Sidekick for the second year in a row is "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy, who plays the hilarious Sam Puckett, best friend to Miranda Cosgrove's Carly Shay. But Jennette's not just a funnygirl onscreen; she's quite a riot in real life too. Keep clicking through our Twitterview as we chat about her KCA nod, getting slimed and more, and you'll see what we mean. And when you're done, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @JennetteMcCurdy on Twitter!

@WonderwallMSN: Ready for this #twitterview?

@JennetteMcCurdy: yep!

RELATED: Our Wonderkid interviews the stars on the 2010 KCA orange carpet