Twitterview: Lady Antebellum

By Rebecca Silverstein

Lady Antebellum is having a pretty awesome 2012. Not only were Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood up for Best Country Album at the Grammys, but they also kickedff the second leg of their epic We Own the Night Tour. And did we mention that Hillary tied the knot with musician Chris Tyrrell in early January? Read on for our chat with Lady A, and when you're done, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @ladyantebellum on Twitter.

@WonderwallMSN: You ready to start this #twitterview?

@ladyantebellum: We are... Let's start the #twitterview!