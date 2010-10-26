By Rebecca Silverstein

With such immense vocal talent on "Glee," it was no question that the stars would soon find themselves wanting solo careers. But who would be first? The mystery has finally been solved as Mark Salling's breakthrough album, "Pipe Dreams," is in stores now. We chatted with the on-air bad boy about his latest venture and more. Check out our Twitterview! (And don't forget to follow @WonderwallMSN and @Mark_Salling on Twitter!)

@WonderwallMSN: You ready for this Twitterview?

@Mark_Salling: Lets do it!!

RELATED: Stars tweet about 'Glee'