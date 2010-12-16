Twitterview: The Miz

By Drew Mackie

For most reality stars, success means bouncing around a circuit of subsequent reality shows. A lucky few, however, manage to break free and find stardom in a separate field, and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is one of them. After starring in 2001's second New York-based season of "The Real World" and introducing viewers to his alternate persona, "The Miz," Mizanin has grappled his way to victory as a World Wrestling Entertainment performer, taking home the 2010 WWE championship. Mizanin tweeted with Wonderwall about the second phase of his career, his "Real World" days and why he's done WWE's "Tribute to the Troops" three years in a row.

@WonderwallMSN: Hey man -- you ready for your Twitterview?

@mikethemiz: I am ready for the most amazing twitterview ever. Is everyone else ready? It will be AWESOME!

RELATED: See the biggest celeb stories of 2010