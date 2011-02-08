Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2011

By Rebecca Silverstein

Christmas is long gone, so you thought the gift-giving season was over. Not so fast, buddy. Valentine's Day is just as much about presents as the ho-ho-holidays. How else are you going to show the people around you that you love them? Sheesh! Lucky for you, we've picked star-worthy gifts for everyone on your list. (Yes, everyone. We checked.)

For your single gal pal:

You have to kiss a whole lot of frogs to find your prince, or so the saying goes. But in a world of multi-tasking and multi-dating, how is a busy girl to keep track of them all? Why, with Knock Knock's Rate-A-Date Pad! With rating scales for conversation, manners, sex quotient and more, plus a space to fill in some details, you'll be able to pick out the losers with ease. For a songstress like Taylor Swift, it also has an added bonus of being a starting point for songs. (Then again, maybe Taylor needs one that's Rate-A-Breakup, but that's not very Valentine's Day-y, is it?)

