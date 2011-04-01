Web Sensation for March 2011

By Michelle Lanz

Celebs and the Interwebs. They rhyme, and they go together like peas and self-promoting carrots. While winning an Emmy or killing it at the box office is kinda cool, the real key to success is making it happen online. Check out which stars were buzzing on the web in March.

Candidate No. 1: The Bronx Zoo Cobra

Last month, the Internet opened our minds and hearts to the fearless and nasty-a** honey badger. This month, the honey badger's favorite afternoon snack took over after escaping its enclosure at the Bronx Zoo. The Egyptian Cobra's escape sparked innumerable blog posts, news stories and even a hilarious Twitter feed that detailed the slithery reptile's whereabouts. The snake's 15 minutes of freedom might be up -- it was found on March 31 -- but its 15 minutes of fame keep on ticking.