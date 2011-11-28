Selena Becomes a Teen Techie, Plus More of November's Webbiest Stars

Selena Gomez

By Rebecca Silverstein

Making a name for yourself in Hollywood isn't just about box office receipts and record sales. To really stand out -- and survive -- in this business, you have to have Web presence. Whether they set up websites to backed apps, see which 10 celebs had the Internet abuzz the most this November.

Candidate No. 1: Selena Gomez

Our little girl is all grown up! Following in the footsteps of A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher, Selena made her first tech investment this month. Her app of choice? Postcard on the Run, which lets users print and send their photos as high-quality printed cards straight from their iOS and Android phones. Selena will also help the company with its creative direction. So get ready for lots of kissy-face letters coming your way, Justin Bieber!

